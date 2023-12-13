The Longwood Lancers (10-1) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5 points.

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Longwood -2.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee has played six games this season that ended with a combined score above 145.5 points.

Milwaukee's average game total this season has been 151.8, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has won in one of the four contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Panthers are 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

Milwaukee has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Longwood 2 25% 80.9 155.5 60.6 137.8 140.4 Milwaukee 6 75% 74.6 155.5 77.2 137.8 148.6

Additional Milwaukee Insights & Trends

The Panthers score an average of 74.6 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 60.6 the Lancers give up.

Milwaukee has put together a 3-4 ATS record and a 4-5 overall record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Longwood 5-3-0 4-3 5-3-0 Milwaukee 3-5-0 3-1 5-3-0

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Longwood Milwaukee 12-3 Home Record 15-3 8-8 Away Record 6-7 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 80.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

