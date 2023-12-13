The Longwood Lancers (10-1) will attempt to build on a 10-game winning run when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Betting Trends

Milwaukee has covered three times in eight games with a spread this season.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Longwood has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

So far this season, five out of the Lancers' eight games have hit the over.

