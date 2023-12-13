The Longwood Lancers (10-1) will try to continue a 10-game winning run when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

ESPN+

Milwaukee Stats Insights

The Panthers' 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Lancers have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

Milwaukee has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.

The Lancers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 25th.

The Panthers score an average of 74.6 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 60.6 the Lancers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.6 points, Milwaukee is 4-5.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Milwaukee scored more points at home (84.8 per game) than on the road (69.3) last season.

The Panthers allowed fewer points at home (70.1 per game) than away (77.5) last season.

Milwaukee drained more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (32.1%).

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule