The Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) will look to build on a nine-game winning run when they host the Creighton Bluejays (7-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Bluejays have won five games in a row.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays' 77 points per game are 20.6 more points than the 56.4 the Golden Eagles give up.

Creighton has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 56.4 points.

Marquette is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 77 points.

The 81 points per game the Golden Eagles average are 20.5 more points than the Bluejays give up (60.5).

When Marquette puts up more than 60.5 points, it is 9-0.

When Creighton gives up fewer than 81 points, it is 7-1.

This year the Golden Eagles are shooting 50.8% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Bluejays give up.

The Bluejays shoot 44.5% from the field, 7.6% higher than the Golden Eagles allow.

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 15.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

15.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Mackenzie Hare: 16.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (35-for-60)

16.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (35-for-60) Jordan King: 15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.3 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)

15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.3 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40) Frannie Hottinger: 9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Rose Nkumu: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 63 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

Marquette Schedule