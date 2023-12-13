The Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) will try to continue a nine-game winning streak when they host the Creighton Bluejays (7-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Bluejays have won five games in a row.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays score 20.6 more points per game (77.0) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (56.4).

Creighton has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 56.4 points.

Marquette has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.0 points.

The Golden Eagles put up 20.5 more points per game (81.0) than the Bluejays allow (60.5).

When Marquette puts up more than 60.5 points, it is 9-0.

Creighton has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 81.0 points.

This year the Golden Eagles are shooting 50.8% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Bluejays concede.

The Bluejays make 44.5% of their shots from the field, 7.6% higher than the Golden Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Marquette Leaders

Emma Ronsiek: 17.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

17.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Morgan Maly: 16.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)

16.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59) Lauren Jensen: 17.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49)

17.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49) Mallory Brake: 5.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50.0 FG%

5.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50.0 FG% Molly Mogensen: 6.1 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

Creighton Leaders

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 Memphis W 88-59 Al McGuire Center 12/3/2023 Pennsylvania W 87-52 Al McGuire Center 12/10/2023 @ Illinois State W 64-62 Redbird Arena 12/13/2023 Creighton - Al McGuire Center 12/17/2023 Appalachian State - Al McGuire Center 12/21/2023 Bucknell - Al McGuire Center

Creighton Schedule