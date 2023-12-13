Wednesday's game that pits the No. 20 Creighton Bluejays (7-1) versus the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) at Al McGuire Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-68 in favor of Creighton. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Golden Eagles claimed a 64-62 victory over Illinois State.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 70, Marquette 68

Other Big East Predictions

Marquette Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Golden Eagles registered their best win of the season, a 74-58 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, a top 100 team (No. 57), according to our computer rankings.

Marquette has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (two).

The Golden Eagles have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (three).

Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins

74-58 over Arkansas (No. 57) on November 25

71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 82) on November 11

64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 90) on December 10

73-65 over Boston College (No. 113) on November 24

88-59 at home over Memphis (No. 143) on November 29

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 15.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

15.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Mackenzie Hare: 16.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (35-for-60)

16.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (35-for-60) Jordan King: 15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.3 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)

15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.3 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40) Frannie Hottinger: 9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Rose Nkumu: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 63 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 24.6 points per game with a +221 scoring differential overall. They put up 81 points per game (28th in college basketball) and give up 56.4 per contest (60th in college basketball).

