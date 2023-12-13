Green Bay vs. UIC December 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Green Bay Phoenix (4-2) will play the UIC Flames (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
Green Bay vs. UIC Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Cassie Schiltz: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Natalie McNeal: 9.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bailey Butler: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Maddy Schreiber: 9.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Callie Genke: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
UIC Players to Watch
