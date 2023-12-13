Wednesday's contest at Kress Events Center has the Green Bay Phoenix (5-3) matching up with the UIC Flames (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-62 win, as our model heavily favors Green Bay.

The Phoenix lost their last outing 68-64 against DePaul on Tuesday.

Green Bay vs. UIC Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 80, UIC 62

Other Horizon Predictions

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Phoenix captured their best win of the season, a 59-48 victory over the Washington State Cougars, who rank No. 21 in the AP's Top 25.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Phoenix are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

The Phoenix have two wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

Green Bay 2023-24 Best Wins

59-48 over Washington State (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-53 on the road over Creighton (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 16

88-62 at home over Illinois State (No. 89) on November 11

76-53 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 220) on November 30

85-52 over UMass (No. 311) on November 23

Green Bay Leaders

Natalie McNeal: 10.9 PTS, 45.1 FG%

10.9 PTS, 45.1 FG% Cassie Schiltz: 10.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

10.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Maddy Schreiber: 12.1 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

12.1 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Bailey Butler: 7.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

7.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.1 PTS, 44.6 FG%

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix are outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game with a +81 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.4 points per game (125th in college basketball) and allow 60.3 per outing (108th in college basketball).

