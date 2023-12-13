The Milwaukee Bucks, with Damian Lillard, face off versus the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last time out, a 133-129 win over the Bulls, Lillard put up 14 points and nine assists.

With prop bets available for Lillard, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.1 25.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 5.0 Assists 8.5 7.1 8.0 PRA -- 36.7 38.2 PR -- 29.6 30.2 3PM 3.5 2.9 3.1



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 16.5% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 17.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.9 per game.

Lillard's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 107.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 104.4 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

The Pacers are the 29th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 124.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Pacers are 11th in the NBA, giving up 43.1 rebounds per game.

Allowing 24.7 assists per game, the Pacers are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 10.2 makes per game.

Damian Lillard vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 42 24 7 7 4 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.