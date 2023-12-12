Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Washington County, Wisconsin is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Living Word Lutheran High School at Kenosha Christian Life High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Midwest Classic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.