Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vilas County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Vilas County, Wisconsin, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vilas County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hurley High School at Northland Pines High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Eagle River, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.