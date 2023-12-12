Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marathon County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
In Marathon County, Wisconsin, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Marathon County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Medford Area High School at D.C. Everest High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Schofield, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
