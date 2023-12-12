Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kenosha County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Kenosha County, Wisconsin today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Martin Luther High School at St. Joseph Catholic Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shoreland Lutheran High School at Racine Saint Catherines High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Racine, WI
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Living Word Lutheran High School at Kenosha Christian Life High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Midwest Classic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
