The UIC Flames (6-3) are double-digit, 12.5-point favorites against the Green Bay Phoenix (4-6) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 130.5.

Green Bay vs. UIC Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UIC -12.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Phoenix Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay has combined with its opponent to score more than 130.5 points in three of nine games this season.

Green Bay has had an average of 129.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Green Bay has gone 5-4-0 ATS this year.

Green Bay has been victorious in three of the seven contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Phoenix have played as an underdog of +625 or more once this season and lost that game.

Green Bay has an implied victory probability of 13.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Green Bay vs. UIC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UIC 4 57.1% 72.2 135.2 61.1 127.3 140.6 Green Bay 3 33.3% 63 135.2 66.2 127.3 132.6

Additional Green Bay Insights & Trends

The Phoenix put up only 1.9 more points per game (63) than the Flames give up (61.1).

Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall when it scores more than 61.1 points.

Green Bay vs. UIC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UIC 6-1-0 0-0 2-5-0 Green Bay 5-4-0 0-1 3-6-0

Green Bay vs. UIC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UIC Green Bay 7-8 Home Record 2-10 3-11 Away Record 1-17 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.8 64.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.6 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

