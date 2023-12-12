Green Bay vs. UIC December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Green Bay Phoenix (3-3) will meet the UIC Flames (5-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Green Bay vs. UIC Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Toby Okani: 13.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Christian Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 16.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Filip: 7.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Steven Clay: 8.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
UIC Players to Watch
- Okani: 13.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Rivera: 16.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Skobalj: 7.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Clay: 8.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Green Bay vs. UIC Stat Comparison
|UIC Rank
|UIC AVG
|Green Bay AVG
|Green Bay Rank
|169th
|75.9
|Points Scored
|60.2
|353rd
|26th
|61.7
|Points Allowed
|63.8
|50th
|128th
|34.9
|Rebounds
|33.3
|180th
|266th
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.3
|335th
|55th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|6.3
|261st
|118th
|14.4
|Assists
|11.5
|275th
|277th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|12.7
|225th
