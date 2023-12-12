The UIC Flames (6-3) play the Green Bay Phoenix (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Green Bay vs. UIC Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Green Bay Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix's 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Flames have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).
  • Green Bay is 4-4 when it shoots higher than 37.4% from the field.
  • The Phoenix are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 279th.
  • The Phoenix's 63 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 61.1 the Flames give up to opponents.
  • Green Bay is 3-3 when it scores more than 61.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Green Bay averages 66.3 points per game. On the road, it averages 59.4.
  • In 2023-24 the Phoenix are allowing 12.7 fewer points per game at home (58.3) than away (71).
  • Beyond the arc, Green Bay makes fewer 3-pointers away (6.2 per game) than at home (7.8), and makes a lower percentage away (27.7%) than at home (30.7%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Milwaukee W 70-58 Resch Center
12/6/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville L 78-69 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/9/2023 Western Illinois L 68-59 Resch Center
12/12/2023 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena
12/16/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
12/21/2023 MSOE - Resch Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.