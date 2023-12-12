How to Watch Green Bay vs. UIC on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UIC Flames (6-3) play the Green Bay Phoenix (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Green Bay vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Green Bay Stats Insights
- The Phoenix's 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Flames have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).
- Green Bay is 4-4 when it shoots higher than 37.4% from the field.
- The Phoenix are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 279th.
- The Phoenix's 63 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 61.1 the Flames give up to opponents.
- Green Bay is 3-3 when it scores more than 61.1 points.
Green Bay Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Green Bay averages 66.3 points per game. On the road, it averages 59.4.
- In 2023-24 the Phoenix are allowing 12.7 fewer points per game at home (58.3) than away (71).
- Beyond the arc, Green Bay makes fewer 3-pointers away (6.2 per game) than at home (7.8), and makes a lower percentage away (27.7%) than at home (30.7%) too.
Green Bay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 70-58
|Resch Center
|12/6/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|L 78-69
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/9/2023
|Western Illinois
|L 68-59
|Resch Center
|12/12/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/21/2023
|MSOE
|-
|Resch Center
