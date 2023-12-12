Tuesday's contest features the UIC Flames (6-3) and the Green Bay Phoenix (4-6) facing off at Credit Union 1 Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-58 win for heavily favored UIC according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 12.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Green Bay vs. UIC Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Green Bay vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 72, Green Bay 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Green Bay vs. UIC

Computer Predicted Spread: UIC (-13.9)

UIC (-13.9) Computer Predicted Total: 130.5

UIC has compiled a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Green Bay is 5-4-0. A total of two out of the Flames' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Phoenix's games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix have a -32 scoring differential, falling short by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 63 points per game, 349th in college basketball, and are giving up 66.2 per contest to rank 72nd in college basketball.

Green Bay wins the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. It records 34.2 rebounds per game, 278th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.4.

Green Bay knocks down 1.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.5 (174th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

Green Bay has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12 per game (190th in college basketball) while forcing 7.7 (362nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.