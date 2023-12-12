Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Brown County, Wisconsin today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Brown County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Xavier High School at West De Pere High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: De Pere, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Denmark High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Denmark, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawano Community High School at Green Bay West High
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
