Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oconto County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Oconto County, Wisconsin, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Oconto County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Niagara High School at Lena High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Lena, WI
- Conference: Marinette & Oconto
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Gillett High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Gillett, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
