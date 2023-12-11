Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marinette County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Marinette County, Wisconsin? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mercer High School at Goodman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Goodman, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niagara High School at Lena High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Lena, WI
- Conference: Marinette & Oconto
- How to Stream: Watch Here
