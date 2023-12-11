When the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants square off in Week 14 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will Malik Heath score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Malik Heath score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Heath has tacked on six receptions for 68 yards this year. He has been targeted 12 times.

Having played seven games this season, Heath has not tallied a TD reception.

Malik Heath Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Lions 4 4 46 0 Week 13 Chiefs 2 1 15 0

