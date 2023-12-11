Jayden Reed was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers take on the New York Giants at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 14. Check out Reed's stats below.

In the passing game, Reed has been targeted 64 times, with season stats of 513 yards on 40 receptions (12.8 per catch) and five TDs. He also has seven carries for 81 yards one touchdown.

Jayden Reed Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Chest

The Packers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Christian Watson (DNP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Josiah Deguara (FP/hip): 8 Rec; 65 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: December 11, 2023

December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Reed 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 64 40 513 181 5 12.8

Reed Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2 Week 3 Saints 7 3 63 0 Week 4 Lions 5 3 55 0 Week 5 @Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 3 21 1 Week 8 Vikings 6 4 83 0 Week 9 Rams 3 3 19 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 5 84 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 4 46 0 Week 12 @Lions 8 4 34 1 Week 13 Chiefs 5 4 16 0

