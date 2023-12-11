Will Jayden Reed Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jayden Reed was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers take on the New York Giants at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 14. Check out Reed's stats below.
Rep Jayden Reed and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the passing game, Reed has been targeted 64 times, with season stats of 513 yards on 40 receptions (12.8 per catch) and five TDs. He also has seven carries for 81 yards one touchdown.
Keep an eye on Reed's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jayden Reed Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Chest
- The Packers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Christian Watson (DNP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
- Josiah Deguara (FP/hip): 8 Rec; 65 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 14 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Patrick Mahomes II
- Click Here for D'Ernest Johnson
- Click Here for Robert Woods
- Click Here for Jerick McKinnon
- Click Here for Brenton Strange
Packers vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Reed 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|64
|40
|513
|181
|5
|12.8
Reed Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|5
|2
|48
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|8
|4
|37
|2
|Week 3
|Saints
|7
|3
|63
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|3
|55
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|4
|3
|21
|1
|Week 8
|Vikings
|6
|4
|83
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|3
|3
|19
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|5
|5
|84
|1
|Week 11
|Chargers
|6
|4
|46
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|8
|4
|34
|1
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|5
|4
|16
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.