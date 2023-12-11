Damian Lillard and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates face the Chicago Bulls on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Lillard, in his previous game (December 7 loss against the Pacers), produced 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Below we will look at Lillard's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 25.6 26.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.9 Assists 7.5 6.9 8.3 PRA -- 37 39.7 PR -- 30.1 31.4 3PM 3.5 2.9 3.3



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Bulls

Lillard is responsible for attempting 16.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 17.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.9 per game.

Lillard's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 99.1 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 104.3 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

The Bulls are the 13th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 112.5 points per game.

Allowing 45.7 rebounds per contest, the Bulls are the 26th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Bulls are 25th in the NBA, conceding 27.7 per game.

The Bulls allow 14.6 made 3-pointers per contest, worst in the NBA.

Damian Lillard vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 43 18 5 13 1 1 2 11/13/2023 32 12 3 5 1 0 0

