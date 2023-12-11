Player props can be found for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Vucevic, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

BSWI and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 32.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: +108)

The 30.2 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 2.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (32.5).

He has averaged 0.8 fewer rebounds per game (10.7) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +122)

Damian Lillard is putting up 25.6 points per game, 2.1 more than Monday's prop total.

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Monday.

Lillard's assists average -- 6.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Monday's prop bet.

He has connected on 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under on Monday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -167)

The 13.5-point prop total for Brook Lopez on Monday is 0.3 higher than his scoring average, which is 13.2.

He has pulled down five boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (5.5).

Lopez has made 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 10.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Vucevic is averaging 16 points in the 2023-24 season, 3.5 less than Monday's prop total.

He has grabbed 10.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (10.5).

Vucevic averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.

Vucevic has hit 0.9 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +106) 6.5 (Over: +102) 0.5 (Over: -161)

DeMar DeRozan's 21.8 points per game average is 3.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has pulled down 3.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).

DeRozan's season-long assist average -- five per game -- is 1.5 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

DeRozan has averaged 0.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

