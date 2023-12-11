The Milwaukee Bucks, with Brook Lopez, face off versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 128-119 loss to the Pacers (his most recent action) Lopez posted 18 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

With prop bets available for Lopez, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.2 17.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 5.5 Assists -- 1.4 1.9 PRA -- 19.6 24.9 PR -- 18.2 23 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.1



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Bulls

Lopez is responsible for taking 10.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 12.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lopez's Bucks average 104.3 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 99.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bulls have conceded 112.5 points per game, which is 13th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Bulls have allowed 45.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the NBA.

Giving up 27.7 assists per game, the Bulls are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 14.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Bulls are the worst team in the league.

Brook Lopez vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 39 20 4 0 6 0 0 11/13/2023 29 11 5 0 2 3 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.