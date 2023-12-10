Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Kraken on December 10, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Mats Zuccarello, Vince Dunn and others are available when the Minnesota Wild visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.
Wild vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wild vs. Kraken Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Zuccarello, who has 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 18:25 per game.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Canucks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Kirill Kaprizov has eight goals and 15 assists to total 23 points (0.9 per game).
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canucks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|1
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Joel Eriksson Ek's 20 points this season have come via 13 goals and seven assists.
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Dec. 8
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canucks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Flames
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Dunn's 22 points are important for Seattle. He has four goals and 18 assists in 28 games.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Senators
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Oliver Bjorkstrand has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with eight goals and 13 assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Senators
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|9
