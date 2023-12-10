The Minnesota Wild will travel to face the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, December 10, with the Kraken having dropped seven consecutive games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Wild matchup with the Kraken will air on BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs Kraken Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have allowed 86 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 20th in league action in goals against.

The Wild's 77 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Wild have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 25 6 21 27 17 13 29.6% Kirill Kaprizov 25 8 15 23 31 9 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 25 13 7 20 8 8 50.2% Marco Rossi 25 8 7 15 7 9 41.5% Matthew Boldy 18 6 9 15 15 16 32%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 95 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 29th in the NHL.

The Kraken have 73 goals this season (2.6 per game), 27th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken are 2-5-3 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players