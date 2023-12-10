Will Ryan Hartman Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 10?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Seattle Kraken on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, is Ryan Hartman a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Hartman stats and insights
- Hartman has scored in five of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Hartman's shooting percentage is 13.7%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- On defense, the Kraken are allowing 95 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Hartman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:51
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:14
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|14:46
|Away
|L 4-1
Wild vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
