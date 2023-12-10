The Illinois State Redbirds (5-1) face the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Marquette vs. Illinois State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Marquette Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Players to Watch

Kate Bullman: 5.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

5.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Maya Wong: 13.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Deanna Wilson: 15.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Caroline Waite: 14.3 PTS, 1.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 1.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Abbie Aalsma: 5.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois State Players to Watch

Bullman: 5.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

5.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Wong: 13.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Wilson: 15.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Waite: 14.3 PTS, 1.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 1.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Aalsma: 5.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.