Will Dakota Mermis light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild face off against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Dakota Mermis score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Mermis stats and insights

  • In two of 14 games this season, Mermis has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
  • Mermis has zero points on the power play.
  • Mermis' shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have conceded 95 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Mermis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:37 Away L 4-3
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:54 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:36 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:18 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:08 Home L 5-3
10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:46 Away L 4-3
10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 3-2 SO
10/26/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 17:05 Away L 6-2

Wild vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

