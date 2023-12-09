The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) will attempt to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) at 3:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 as 8.5-point underdogs. The Wildcats have won seven games in a row. The point total in the matchup is set at 145.5.

Wisconsin vs. Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -8.5 145.5

Badgers Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 145.5 points in three of nine outings.

Wisconsin's games this season have had an average of 136.7 points, 8.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

Wisconsin is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Wisconsin has won in three of the four contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Badgers have played as an underdog of +320 or more once this season and won that game.

Wisconsin has an implied victory probability of 23.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Arizona Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 5 71.4% 93.4 167 62.6 125.7 157.4 Wisconsin 3 33.3% 73.6 167 63.1 125.7 135.3

Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends

The Badgers put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 62.6 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.6 points, Wisconsin is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Wisconsin vs. Arizona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 7-0-0 5-0 2-5-0 Wisconsin 5-4-0 0-0 3-6-0

Wisconsin vs. Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Wisconsin 15-2 Home Record 11-6 6-4 Away Record 6-6 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.5 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

