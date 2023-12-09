Wisconsin vs. Arizona December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) face the Arizona Wildcats (6-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McKale Center. This clash will start at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Wisconsin vs. Arizona Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Wisconsin Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Keshad Johnson: 13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Caleb Love: 13.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kylan Boswell: 13.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Motiejus Krivas: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Oumar Ballo: 12.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arizona Players to Watch
- Johnson: 13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Love: 13.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Boswell: 13.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Krivas: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Ballo: 12.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wisconsin vs. Arizona Stat Comparison
|Arizona Rank
|Arizona AVG
|Wisconsin AVG
|Wisconsin Rank
|2nd
|95.3
|Points Scored
|74.3
|201st
|57th
|63.8
|Points Allowed
|66.3
|93rd
|5th
|42.7
|Rebounds
|32.2
|225th
|19th
|13.3
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|65th
|111th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|5.5
|309th
|6th
|21.0
|Assists
|10.7
|307th
|284th
|13.7
|Turnovers
|9.8
|54th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.