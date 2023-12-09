A pair of streaking squads meet when the Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, winners of six in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona vs. Wisconsin matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. Arizona Betting Trends

Wisconsin has covered five times in nine games with a spread this season.

Arizona has compiled a perfect 7-0-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Wildcats games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.