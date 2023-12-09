The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) will try to build on a seven-game win run when they visit the Clemson Tigers (8-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have won eight games in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Clemson matchup.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Clemson Betting Trends

TCU has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Horned Frogs and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of seven times this season.

Clemson has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

Tigers games have hit the over five out of seven times this year.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Sportsbooks rate TCU much higher (35th in the country) than the computer rankings do (42nd).

TCU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Clemson has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.