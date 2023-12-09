The Milwaukee Panthers (3-6) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the UC Davis Aggies (3-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 as 8.5-point underdogs. The Aggies have also lost three games in a row. The point total is 147.5 for the matchup.

Milwaukee vs. UC Davis Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Davis, California

Davis, California Venue: University Credit Union Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UC Davis -8.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee has played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 147.5 points.

Milwaukee's outings this season have a 150.9-point average over/under, 3.4 more points than this game's total.

Milwaukee has covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

Milwaukee has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

This season, the Panthers have been at least a +333 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 23.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Milwaukee vs. UC Davis Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UC Davis 2 40% 69.7 143.6 68.6 145.6 146.7 Milwaukee 4 57.1% 73.9 143.6 77.0 145.6 148.1

Additional Milwaukee Insights & Trends

The Panthers score an average of 73.9 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 68.6 the Aggies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.6 points, Milwaukee is 2-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

Milwaukee vs. UC Davis Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UC Davis 1-4-0 0-2 2-3-0 Milwaukee 2-5-0 1-1 4-3-0

Milwaukee vs. UC Davis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UC Davis Milwaukee 10-4 Home Record 15-3 5-9 Away Record 6-7 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 70.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

