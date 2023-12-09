The Milwaukee Panthers (5-5) travel to face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-4) after victories in three straight road games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Milwaukee vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers score just 4.6 more points per game (68.5) than the Ramblers allow (63.9).
  • When it scores more than 63.9 points, Milwaukee is 5-3.
  • Loyola Chicago's record is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.5 points.
  • The Ramblers record just 0.9 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Panthers give up (64.7).
  • Loyola Chicago has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 64.7 points.
  • Milwaukee is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.
  • This season the Ramblers are shooting 38.7% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Panthers give up.

Milwaukee Leaders

  • Kendall Nead: 19 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)
  • Kamy Peppler: 12.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72)
  • Jada Donaldson: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
  • Angie Cera: 10.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)
  • Jorey Buwalda: 7.9 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Milwaukee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Green Bay L 76-53 Klotsche Center
12/3/2023 @ IUPUI W 70-59 IUPUI Gymnasium
12/7/2023 St. Thomas L 67-65 Klotsche Center
12/9/2023 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/15/2023 @ Eastern Illinois - Lantz Arena
12/20/2023 Viterbo - Klotsche Center

