How to Watch Milwaukee vs. UC Davis on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UC Davis Aggies (3-4) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Panthers (3-6) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Panthers have also lost three games in a row.
Milwaukee vs. UC Davis Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Youngstown State vs Western Michigan (1:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Cleveland State vs Kent State (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- The Panthers have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points below the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
- The Panthers are the 174th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 140th.
- The Panthers' 73.9 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 68.6 the Aggies allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 68.6 points.
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Milwaukee put up more points at home (84.8 per game) than on the road (69.3) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Panthers conceded 7.4 fewer points per game at home (70.1) than on the road (77.5).
- Beyond the arc, Milwaukee sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.1%) than at home (38.4%) too.
Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Southern Miss
|L 90-84
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Green Bay
|L 70-58
|Resch Center
|12/6/2023
|@ St. Thomas
|L 75-71
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ UC Davis
|-
|University Credit Union Center
|12/13/2023
|Longwood
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/22/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
