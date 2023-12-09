The UC Davis Aggies (3-4) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Panthers (3-6) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Panthers have also lost three games in a row.

Milwaukee vs. UC Davis Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Milwaukee Stats Insights

  • The Panthers have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points below the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
  • The Panthers are the 174th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 140th.
  • The Panthers' 73.9 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 68.6 the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • Milwaukee has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 68.6 points.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Milwaukee put up more points at home (84.8 per game) than on the road (69.3) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Panthers conceded 7.4 fewer points per game at home (70.1) than on the road (77.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Milwaukee sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.1%) than at home (38.4%) too.

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Southern Miss L 90-84 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/2/2023 @ Green Bay L 70-58 Resch Center
12/6/2023 @ St. Thomas L 75-71 Schoenecker Arena
12/9/2023 @ UC Davis - University Credit Union Center
12/13/2023 Longwood - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/22/2023 Chattanooga - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

