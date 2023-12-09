Saturday's contest that pits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-4) against the Milwaukee Panthers (5-5) at Joseph J. Gentile Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-65 in favor of Loyola Chicago. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Panthers lost their most recent outing 67-65 against St. Thomas on Thursday.

Milwaukee vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Milwaukee vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Loyola Chicago 66, Milwaukee 65

Other Horizon Predictions

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

  • When the Panthers took down the IUPUI Jaguars, who are ranked No. 290 in our computer rankings, on December 3 by a score of 70-59, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.
  • According to the RPI, the Ramblers have three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.
  • Milwaukee has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (four).

Milwaukee 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 70-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 290) on December 3
  • 67-61 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 319) on November 18
  • 88-67 on the road over McNeese (No. 355) on November 17
  • 84-59 at home over Central Michigan (No. 359) on November 25

Milwaukee Leaders

  • Kendall Nead: 19 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)
  • Kamy Peppler: 12.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72)
  • Jada Donaldson: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
  • Angie Cera: 10.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)
  • Jorey Buwalda: 7.9 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Milwaukee Performance Insights

  • The Panthers outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game (posting 68.5 points per game, 149th in college basketball, and giving up 64.7 per contest, 193rd in college basketball) and have a +38 scoring differential.

