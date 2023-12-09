The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) are double-digit, 20.5-point favorites against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FOX. The matchup's over/under is set at 138.5.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -20.5 138.5

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

Marquette's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 138.5 points six times.

Marquette's contests this year have an average total of 146.8, 8.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Golden Eagles are 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Marquette has a 4-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-4-0 mark from Notre Dame.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 6 85.7% 80 144.9 66.8 132.8 147.2 Notre Dame 2 25% 64.9 144.9 66 132.8 135.6

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles record 80 points per game, 14 more points than the 66 the Fighting Irish allow.

When Marquette scores more than 66 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 4-3-0 1-1 2-5-0 Notre Dame 4-4-0 0-0 2-6-0

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Notre Dame 16-1 Home Record 11-8 8-4 Away Record 0-10 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-13-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.3 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-10-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

