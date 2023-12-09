The Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Notre Dame matchup in this article.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline
BetMGM Marquette (-21.5) 140.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Marquette (-21.5) 140.5 -4500 +2000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

  • Marquette has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
  • This season, games featuring the Golden Eagles have hit the over twice.
  • Notre Dame has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this year.
  • This year, games featuring the Fighting Irish have gone over the point total just twice.

Marquette Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • Marquette is fourth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), but only seventh-best, according to computer rankings.
  • Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

