The Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Notre Dame matchup.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline BetMGM Marquette (-20.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Marquette (-20.5) 138.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Marquette is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Golden Eagles games have hit the over twice this season.

Notre Dame is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, just two of the Fighting Irish games have gone over the point total.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Marquette is fourth-best in the country. It is three spots below that, seventh-best, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Marquette winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.

