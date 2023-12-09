Marquette vs. Notre Dame: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Notre Dame matchup.
Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Marquette vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-20.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Marquette (-20.5)
|138.5
|-7000
|+2000
Marquette vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Marquette is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- Golden Eagles games have hit the over twice this season.
- Notre Dame is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, just two of the Fighting Irish games have gone over the point total.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Marquette is fourth-best in the country. It is three spots below that, seventh-best, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Marquette winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.
