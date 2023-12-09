The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) face the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
  • Marquette has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish sit at 204th.
  • The Golden Eagles average 80 points per game, 14 more points than the 66 the Fighting Irish give up.
  • Marquette has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 66 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame Stats Insights

  • Notre Dame has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.4% from the field.
  • The Fighting Irish are the 204th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 308th.
  • The Fighting Irish put up an average of 64.9 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Eagles give up.
  • When Notre Dame allows fewer than 80 points, it is 4-3.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette posted 83.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 79.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
  • The Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game last season at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.7).
  • Marquette averaged 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Notre Dame scored 73 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged on the road (66.3).
  • The Fighting Irish gave up 71.8 points per game at home last season, and 73.5 away.
  • Notre Dame made more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (35.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ South Carolina L 65-53 Colonial Life Arena
12/2/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 62-49 Watsco Center
12/5/2023 Western Michigan W 86-65 Purcell Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/16/2023 Georgetown - Purcell Pavilion
12/19/2023 Citadel - Purcell Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.