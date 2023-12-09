Saturday's contest that pits the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at Fiserv Forum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-59 in favor of Marquette, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 9.

Based on our computer prediction, Notre Dame is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 20.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 138.5 over/under.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -20.5

Marquette -20.5 Point Total: 138.5

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 79, Notre Dame 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Notre Dame

Pick ATS: Notre Dame (+20.5)



Notre Dame (+20.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Marquette has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Notre Dame, who is 4-4-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Eagles are 2-5-0 and the Fighting Irish are 2-6-0. The two teams combine to score 144.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game (scoring 80 points per game to rank 85th in college basketball while allowing 66.8 per outing to rank 83rd in college basketball) and have a +119 scoring differential overall.

Marquette is 309th in the nation at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 fewer than the 36 its opponents average.

Marquette hits 8.9 three-pointers per game (63rd in college basketball) while shooting 33.5% from deep (175th in college basketball). It is making two more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.9 per game while shooting 32%.

The Golden Eagles' 102 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 52nd in college basketball, and the 85.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 79th in college basketball.

Marquette has won the turnover battle by 5.3 turnovers per game, committing 9.4 (28th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.7 (50th in college basketball).

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish are being outscored by 1.1 points per game, with a -9 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.9 points per game (338th in college basketball), and allow 66 per outing (72nd in college basketball).

Notre Dame comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.1 boards. It collects 36.4 rebounds per game (203rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.3.

Notre Dame knocks down 6.9 three-pointers per game (231st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 28.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.3%.

Notre Dame has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (109th in college basketball) while forcing 10.1 (323rd in college basketball).

