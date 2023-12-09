Saturday's contest features the Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) matching up at Fiserv Forum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-60 victory for heavily favored Marquette according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 79, Notre Dame 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Notre Dame

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-19.8)

Marquette (-19.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.8

Marquette has a 4-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Notre Dame, who is 4-4-0 ATS. A total of two out of the Golden Eagles' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Fighting Irish's games have gone over.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles average 80 points per game (85th in college basketball) while allowing 66.8 per contest (83rd in college basketball). They have a +119 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game.

The 30.6 rebounds per game Marquette averages rank 290th in college basketball, and are 1.4 fewer than the 32 its opponents collect per contest.

Marquette makes two more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.9 (64th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9.

The Golden Eagles rank 52nd in college basketball with 102 points scored per 100 possessions, and 79th in college basketball defensively with 85.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Marquette has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.4 per game (29th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.7 (50th in college basketball).

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish are being outscored by 1.1 points per game, with a -9 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.9 points per game (338th in college basketball), and allow 66 per contest (72nd in college basketball).

Notre Dame wins the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. It collects 33.4 rebounds per game, 173rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.9.

Notre Dame makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (230th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 28.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.3%.

Notre Dame and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Fighting Irish commit 10.9 per game (109th in college basketball) and force 10.1 (323rd in college basketball).

