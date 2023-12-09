The Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) will hope to end a five-game road losing streak when taking on the Green Bay Phoenix (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Resch Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Green Bay vs. Western Illinois matchup.

Green Bay vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Green Bay vs. Western Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Green Bay Moneyline Western Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Green Bay (-3.5) 131.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Green Bay (-3.5) 131.5 -180 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Green Bay vs. Western Illinois Betting Trends

Green Bay is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Phoenix games have hit the over three out of eight times this season.

Western Illinois has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

So far this year, two of the Leathernecks games have hit the over.

Green Bay Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Green Bay is 22nd-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 249th, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +5000, Green Bay has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

