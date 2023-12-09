How to Watch Green Bay vs. Western Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak at the Green Bay Phoenix (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Green Bay vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Cleveland State vs Kent State (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Milwaukee vs UC Davis (5:00 PM ET | December 9)
Green Bay Stats Insights
- This season, the Phoenix have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Leathernecks' opponents have made.
- In games Green Bay shoots better than 41.7% from the field, it is 4-4 overall.
- The Phoenix are the 262nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leathernecks rank 11th.
- The Phoenix put up 63.4 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 70.3 the Leathernecks give up.
- Green Bay is 1-1 when scoring more than 70.3 points.
Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Green Bay put up 61.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 57.6 points per contest.
- In home games, the Phoenix ceded 1.5 fewer points per game (75.3) than away from home (76.8).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Green Bay fared worse at home last season, sinking 6.6 threes per game with a 29.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 per game with a 30.7% percentage on the road.
Green Bay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 75-71
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 70-58
|Resch Center
|12/6/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|L 78-69
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/9/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Resch Center
|12/12/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
