The Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak at the Green Bay Phoenix (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Green Bay vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

Green Bay Stats Insights

This season, the Phoenix have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Leathernecks' opponents have made.

In games Green Bay shoots better than 41.7% from the field, it is 4-4 overall.

The Phoenix are the 262nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leathernecks rank 11th.

The Phoenix put up 63.4 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 70.3 the Leathernecks give up.

Green Bay is 1-1 when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Green Bay put up 61.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 57.6 points per contest.

In home games, the Phoenix ceded 1.5 fewer points per game (75.3) than away from home (76.8).

Looking at three-point shooting, Green Bay fared worse at home last season, sinking 6.6 threes per game with a 29.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 per game with a 30.7% percentage on the road.

