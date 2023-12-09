The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-4) meet the Green Bay Phoenix (3-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Resch Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Western Illinois Game Information

Green Bay Players to Watch

Noah Reynolds: 17.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Elijah Jones: 9.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Marcus Hall: 6.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Rich Byhre: 7.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Amari Jedkins: 5.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Western Illinois Players to Watch

Green Bay vs. Western Illinois Stat Comparison

Green Bay Rank Green Bay AVG Western Illinois AVG Western Illinois Rank 351st 60.2 Points Scored 70.2 262nd 56th 63.8 Points Allowed 77.3 301st 185th 33.3 Rebounds 40.3 17th 332nd 6.3 Off. Rebounds 11.8 40th 263rd 6.3 3pt Made 6.5 253rd 274th 11.5 Assists 11.8 259th 229th 12.7 Turnovers 14.7 334th

