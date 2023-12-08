The Edmonton Oilers (10-12-1) -- who've won five straight -- host the Minnesota Wild (9-11-4) on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ is the place to tune in to see the Oilers and the Wild hit the ice.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Wild vs Oilers Additional Info

Wild vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/24/2023 Wild Oilers 7-4 MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have conceded 82 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 21st in the NHL.

The Wild have 74 goals this season (3.1 per game), 23rd in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Wild have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 28 goals over that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 24 6 21 27 16 10 30.8% Kirill Kaprizov 24 8 15 23 28 9 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 24 12 7 19 8 8 50.1% Marco Rossi 24 8 7 15 7 9 41.1% Matthew Boldy 17 5 8 13 14 16 30.4%

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 80 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.

The Oilers rank 16th in the NHL with 79 goals scored (3.4 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Oilers have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Oilers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.4 goals-per-game average (44 total) during that span.

Oilers Key Players