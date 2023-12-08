Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Waukesha County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:35 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Waukesha County, Wisconsin today, we've got what you need.
Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St John's Northwestern Academies at DME Academy
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Country Lutheran High School at Saint Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Saint Francis, WI
- Conference: Midwest Classic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
