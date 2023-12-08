Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sheboygan County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Sheboygan County, Wisconsin? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sheboygan County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah High School at Reedsville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Reedsville, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
